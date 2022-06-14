Griffith mount comeback in Grand Final to take out Country Cup in Nowra

Ison Park in Nowra was the site of the U12s Country Cup tournament over the weekend which saw some of the state's brightest talent take the field against one another.
The Country Cup is a tournament conducted by Football NSW for country representative teams of venues within the Riverina, Southern and Western branches.
Taking place last weekend on the 11-12 of June, the tournament saw teams from the Shoalhaven, Highlands, Southern Tablelands, Eurobodalla, Southern Tablelands and Griffith take part.
There were numerous tight games and big performances throughout the two days, that eventually saw Griffith and Southern Tablelands meet in the grand final.
Tablelands got off to a fast start, scoring within the first five minutes of the game.
A penalty was also awarded after ten minutes, which they successfully converted to go up 2-0.
However Griffith were not going to roll over and fought hard over the next 40 minutes to get back into the match.
They tied the game at 1-1 and then showed up in the clutch, securing two big headers to win the game 3-2 and win the Country Cup Tournament for their age group.
The Shoalhaven team were unable to notch a win in the comp but put forth a strong effort in every match, while the Highlands team went 1-3.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
