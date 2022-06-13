The football talent coming through the regional ranks continues to be strong.
That was proven when Cookbundoon in Goulburn hosted the girls u14s and u16s Country Cup competition run by Football NSW on Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12.
The annual event saw teams from the Shoalhaven Football Association (SFA), the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA), the Eurobodalla Football Association (EFA) and the Dubbo Football Association (DFA) take part.
The SFA won the u14s competition while the EFA won the u16s.
STFA president Rob Scott said events like these was vital for the growth of football.
"It gives girls from different regional areas to see how the other girls are developing," Scott said.
"They get to see if they're on par or better."
