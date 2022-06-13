Make a positive change with National Blood Donor Week

Did you also know just one blood donation can save three lives, and blood can be used to create 22 different medical treatments?
Be a part of the movement and donate blood, plasma or platelets during National Blood Donor Week from June 13 to 19.
Advertisement
Donations have drastically declined as a consequence of the pandemic, and although we are out of lockdown, cancellations have persisted.
According to the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, 17,500 donations were urgently needed at the end of May and in early June, due to the impact of the cold and flu season.
Lifeblood revealed only three per cent of Australians donate blood per year, despite one in three Australians needing blood or blood products throughout their life.
Read more:
Blood plasma can be used for cancer, anemia, heart, stomach, kidney and blood disease, blood loss, trauma burns, operations and childbirth.
Healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 75 have the opportunity to donate blood.
Mobile clinics are open at the following venues:
People can call 13 14 95 to schedule their appointments.
You can also take the eligibility quiz at lifeblood.com.au/blood/eligibility/quiz if you are not sure if you can donate blood or go to donateblood.com.au for further information.
I am passionate about delivering stories for residents in the Southern Highlands and Tablelands. I have experience across print, digital and radio journalism as well as podcasting. I am a general reporter but I always try to brighten the news cycle with feel-good stories that highlight wonderful people in the community and local initiatives and voices. You have probably seen one of my galleries pop up on the sites, I am a sucker for photos (especially of doggos)! If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am passionate about delivering stories for residents in the Southern Highlands and Tablelands. I have experience across print, digital and radio journalism as well as podcasting. I am a general reporter but I always try to brighten the news cycle with feel-good stories that highlight wonderful people in the community and local initiatives and voices. You have probably seen one of my galleries pop up on the sites, I am a sucker for photos (especially of doggos)! If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.