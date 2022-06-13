South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Make a positive change with National Blood Donor Week

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
June 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A blood donation is needed every 24 seconds in Australia. Picture: File

Did you also know just one blood donation can save three lives, and blood can be used to create 22 different medical treatments?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I am passionate about delivering stories for residents in the Southern Highlands and Tablelands. I have experience across print, digital and radio journalism as well as podcasting. I am a general reporter but I always try to brighten the news cycle with feel-good stories that highlight wonderful people in the community and local initiatives and voices. You have probably seen one of my galleries pop up on the sites, I am a sucker for photos (especially of doggos)! If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.