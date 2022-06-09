South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do
What's on

Huskisson bookshop will play host to hotly-anticipated launch event

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LAUNCH: Kaylene Langford will launch her book, How to Start a Side Hustle, in Huskisson this weekend. Picture: supplied.

While many of us were spending our first COVID lockdown baking bread and binge-watching TV series, business coach Kaylene Langford wrote a book: How to Start a Side Hustle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.