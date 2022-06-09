Huskisson bookshop will play host to hotly-anticipated launch event

While many of us were spending our first COVID lockdown baking bread and binge-watching TV series, business coach Kaylene Langford wrote a book: How to Start a Side Hustle.
Now, two years later, she will finally celebrate its launch in-person at Huskisson's own Boobooks on Owen.
Advertisement
It's a day Ms Langford has longed for. While her book was released almost a year ago - and has inspired many a budding entrepreneur - successive lockdowns had hampered any touring efforts.
READ MORE:
Ms Langford said she gets messages every day from fans of the book, but can't wait to speak with avid readers and side hustlers face-to-face.
"It feels wild to still be talking about it, and I'm really excited to see people's reactions - to hear their feedback and what they're getting out of it," she said.
The How to Start a Side Hustle book tour will visit a selection of regional independent bookstores in NSW, Queensland, and Victoria. Huskisson is the first stop, as the bayside bookshop is beloved by the author.
At the events, Ms Langford hopes to talk plenty of shop. She said it is a joy to hear what creative entrepreneurs are working on.
Her own background as business coach and founder of StartUp Creative shaped the book, and its premise of helping anyone turn their bright idea into a business.
"My whole mentality has always been giving straight up business advice, and where possible, designing it in beautiful ways," she said.
"The book is full of worksheets... it feels like anyone could pick it up and by the time they finish, have their head around business and think they can give it a shot."
Kaylene Langford's How to Start a Side Hustle book launch will be at Boobooks on Owen this Saturday, June 11, 11am to 1pm.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.