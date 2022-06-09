South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

'Young Sounds Of The Shoalhaven' call for local songwriters, musicians to apply for radio program

Updated June 9 2022 - 6:19am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Triple U Youth Amplified Presenters Violet Venn and Eline Hoffmann with Station Manager Max Bolden, President Peter Lavelle, and songwriter/performer/producer Paul Greene. Picture: Supplied.

Local community radio station Triple U FM has launched a new initiative to offer local musicians and songwriters an opportunity to develop their songwriting and recording skills and be part of a new radio program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.