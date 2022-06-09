'Young Sounds Of The Shoalhaven' call for local songwriters, musicians to apply for radio program

Local community radio station Triple U FM has launched a new initiative to offer local musicians and songwriters an opportunity to develop their songwriting and recording skills and be part of a new radio program.
Funded by a grant from the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, 'Young Sounds Of The Shoalhaven' will give five Shoalhaven artists aged 12 - 24 the opportunity to work with local producer/musician Paul Greene to help fine tune a new song or piece of music they have written, record it, and release it as part of an EP.
Their experiences will be also be featured in a series of podcasts to be hosted on Triple U's website and broadcast on Triple U's Youth Amplified programs.
According to Triple U President Peter Lavelle, the aim is to help young emerging Shoalhaven musicians take the next step towards a future career as a recording artist.
"It's a wonderful free opportunity to help young musicians learn some songwriting and production skills from local producer Paul Greene, who has a wealth of experience in the industry as a performer, teacher, recording artist and producer," he said.
"Triple U is now accepting applications for the program."
To be in the running, you must be a solo artist, duo or band, not have had a song released by a record company before, reside in the Shoalhaven, and be 12 - 24 years old.
You will need to email youngsounds@tripleu.org.au with some brief information about yourself, attaching a song/piece of music you have previously written as a sample of your work, either as an audio file (a simple smart phone recording is fine) or a link to the song, with your name, age, and contact details.
Closing date for applications is July 31.
