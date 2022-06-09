One of Australia's biggest cycling events is set to return to the Southern Highlands for its sixth iteration.
The Bowral Classic Gran Fondo is expected to once again attract more than 3,500 bike enthusiasts from across the country.
The 2022 event will take place on October 15-16 and will feature the 150km Maxi Classic, the 120km Challenge Classic, 85km Rouleurs Classic and 35km Social Classic.
In addition to the main events, the fast-paced Bowral Crit is back with hundreds of riders and spectators expected for the second annual criterium race on the Bowral street circuit.
The Gran Fondo courses have been designed to showcase the best of the Highlands as they pass through the rolling hills of Bowral, Berrima, Sutton Forest, Robertson and Kangaloon.
James Yaffa, Founder of The Classics, said the Bowral Classic was always an annual highlight and he is thrilled to be heading back for a sixth year
"The 2022 Bowral Classic will be a very special weekend for not only the Criterium and Classic riders, but the wider region as well," he said.
"We are thrilled this original event has helped seed four other major regional events - cycling is alive and very well in Australia which is so good to see."
"In announcing the sixth Bowral Classic, I thank the Bowral community and particularly the NSW Government for their continued support, and really do look forward to a spectacular and memorable weekend."
NSW Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said the Bowral Classic would provide a great boost to the visitor economy of the Southern Highlands.
"The Bowral Classic is a staple fixture in the cycling calendar and there is no better place to host such an event, with its picturesque highlands and incredible cycling routes that attract thousands of cycling enthusiasts from across the country," Mr Ayres said.
"NSW is bouncing back to life and events like this are vital as we continue on our roadmap to social and economic recovery to make NSW the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific.
"Visitors will be blown away by the stunning scenery and excellent tourism and hospitality offerings of the region, so register for the Bowral Classic now and start planning your Southern Highlands itinerary."
Locals are encouraged to get involved with the event, through registering for the ride, volunteering on course, or hosting a food stall in the Event Village. You can visit www.bowralclassic.com.au for more information.
The Bowral Classic is supported by the NSW Government through Destination NSW, Wingecarribee Shire Council and the NSW Police.
