Our Town will 'one hundred per cent' return - organisers celebrate festival successes

Ulladulla's first ever Our Town festival has been hailed as a success, thanks to an army of volunteers.
The mini music festival drew hundreds to the Dunn and Lewis Centre on Saturday for a stellar lineup of regional artists, with a side of community spirit.
Our Town hosted seven bands including surf rock legends Hockey Dad and indie darling Maddy Jane, along with a moreish line up of food trucks and locally-made brews.
Festival co-organiser Haley Mees said the mammoth undertaking was made possible by an extensive team, who gave up their own time to help out; every job from emcee to collecting recycling was filled by volunteers.
"We had people contribute so much: all of our staff were there on a volunteer basis, and the food in the green rooms was donated by Treehouse Cafe and Milk Haus," she said.
"It was really run by the community, for the community, and we wanted to keep it that way."
With the help of grassroots environmental organisation Treading Lightly, Our Town also achieved its mission of being virtually zero-waste.
Almost every consumable from the event was recycled or composted - in the end there was only half a bucket of waste generated by close to 500 people.
Following on from their first larger festival, the Our Town crew is planning even more for the Milton-Ulladulla community.
Ms Mees said organisers already have some bright ideas for special interest events, and they will definitely be back for an Our Town 2.0.
"One hundred per cent, we want to make this big one an annual event," she said.
"To support it, we plan on doing a few smaller events throughout the year that are more quirky and exclusive."
Organisers are still counting up the funds raised through ticket sales, and expect to have a final tally in the coming days. Profits from Our Town will go directly to local causes.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
