Shoalies outlast Waratahs to hold down first position

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 8 2022 - 3:00am
TOP TIER CLASH: Tech Waratahs forward Taniela Tuipulotu takes on Shoals defender Thomas Hill during last year's match-up. Picture: Robert Peet

The Shoalies have manged to overcome a tough battle against the second seed Tech Waratahs to hold down first place in the Illawarra League.

