Shoals dominate in Green Steam match against Shamrocks

The fan favourite 'Green Steam' match against the Shamrocks took place last weekend, which saw our Shoalies come away with a big win in a brilliant display of rugby.
The 2022 season is off to a shakey start with the torrential downpour in recent weeks cancelling multiple matches, but when the boys have been able to take the field, they have shown out.
It was made no more obvious than in their 50-0 dispatch of their long-time rival Shamrocks.
Shoalies coach Will Miller spoke on the win, and said that it was great to see the team looking increasingly focused and working well together as a collective unit.
"I really liked how we played as a team, we fought well and also executed a number of structures that we've been working on," he said.
"We obviously didn't do them all game but when we did run our sets we were able to put a lot of pressure on them and put points on the board," he said.
Miller did admit the score was a little misleading as a number of tries came at the very end as the Shamrocks effort diminished.
"I think by the end of the game we sort of blew it out a little more than it actually was," he said.
"We were scoring some easier drives, which usually don't come that easy."
Keiran Brandon notched a hat trick putting down three tries on the day, with the other two Brandon brothers having strong peformances as well.
Mark Brandon scored two tries of his own and also kicked five goals, while Steven Brandon also scored a try on the day.
Michael Dunn and Michael Raftery also both made it over the line in the match.
It was a full team effort, with the effort of the forwards setting up the scorers perfectly to execute, which Miller really happy to see.
"Our kicking game was as good as I've seen it, and we also worked a lot through the forwards to create space for them which was good rather than them just having to execute individually," he said.
The Shamrocks weren't at full strength, with several players out with injury, but that doesn't take away from the Shoalies ability to execute their game plan so effectively and take home a big win.
Currently the Shoalies sit in first place on the ladder, however, it is incredibly tight across the field of teams, with not enough matches played yet to really get a feel for the landscape of the league.
"It's really hard to say how the season looks like it'll play out," he said.
"Avondale sometimes come slow out of the gate but they build really well, Tech look really strong as well, Bowral were really good last year and have had a number of close games to start the year."
"I think it might take a few weeks to really get a feel for who the strongest sides this season will be."
For the Shoalies though, putting 50 on the board in muddy conditions bodes well for what the team will look like when the green no longer sinks under foot.
The teams next match will be away in Wollongong against the University of Wollongong, who currently sit in fourth place.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
