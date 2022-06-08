Windy conditions dictate tough battle between Tigers and Blacks

The Bomaderry Tigers and Port Kembla Blacks fought last weekend in a tight match that saw both sides give it their all until the final whistle.
Neither side was able to secure the upper hand and the match ended in a draw 56-56, with a strong fourth quarter comeback allowing the Tigers to almost secure a big come from behind victory.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
It was a valiant display of Australian Football nonetheless.
The Tigers had 11 inside fifty entries in the first quarter, with the boys only managing three goals with six entries in a row being kicked straight to the opposition.
They went into the second up 18-13 over Port, however the quarter was an entirely different story.
Port used the wind to their advantage, continually applying forward pressure with long kicks inside fifty as the Tigers failed to get numbers back to help.
The Tigers found themselves trailing by 26 points at halftime, as the score read 45-19.
Coming out of the break Kris Lonergan was cited as showing great leadership in rallying the Tigers back into the match.
With the wind dropping slightly, the Tigers appeared to be a collectively different team.
They pushed the ball forward at every opportunity, which created a number of different scoring opportunities for the forwards.
As a result of their resilient fighting, the Tigers cut the deficit to 14 heading to the final quarter of play, trailing 48-34.
The Tigers took control in the fourth as the wind became their new best friend, they began hitting their targets and started to get some run into their game.
Some outstanding individual efforts on defence saw Ports attack repelled a number of times which the Tigers were able to quickly translate into scoring opportunities.
Bomaderry worked unbelievably hard to take back the lead late in the game, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be.
A 50/50 call with 20 seconds on the clock gifted Port a late goal which saw the scores all tied up at 56 a piece.
Jace Stallard, Oliver Halls, Max Hughes, Codie Angilley, Kris Lonergan, Caleb Gulliver were named as the players of the match.
Bomaderry sits in second place with a record of four wins and one draw, while Port Kembla sits right behind in third place.
Advertisement
The Nowra Albatross Vikings fall to sixth position after their 36-24 loss to the seventh place Wollongong Lions.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.