South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Windy conditions dictate tough battle between Tigers and Blacks

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 8 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HUGE COMEBACK: Bomaderry Tigers' Ryan Kelly. Picture: Team Shot Studios.

The Bomaderry Tigers and Port Kembla Blacks fought last weekend in a tight match that saw both sides give it their all until the final whistle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.