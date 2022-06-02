Bomaderry Tigers sink claws into Nowra Vikings in local derby

The Bomaderry Tigers have come away with a commanding victory over their rival Nowra Albatross Vikings in a fast-paced local derby last weekend.
The Tigers were focused and determined to make a statement, leading them to walk away with an emphatic 108 - 9 victory over the Vikings.
Bomaderry didn't come out of the gates blazing hot as they were unable to capitalise on a number of early opportunities, however the team's scrappiness and hustle allowed them to still cultivate a 16-1 lead at the end of the first period.
While the Vikings tried to keep up in the second, the pile up of injuries really began to take a toll as the Tigers took full advantage.
Bomaderry shared the ball around and executed a number of scoring opportunities. The backline boys were recognised as being superb in their play, putting supreme defensive pressure on the Vikings players.
At the end of the first half the Tigers were up 53 - 1 over the Vikings.
The pressure and physicality of Bomaderry continued to frustrate Nowra into the second half as they continued to deny them anything easy on the offensive end.
Ollie Halls led the way for the Tigers. He maintained supreme composure, even as the defense continued to double down on their focus against him.
The team continued to execute and opened up many scoring opportunities for themselves which resulted in another four goals for the Tigers.
The fourth and final term was the most dominating for Bomaderry.
It was the finest example of team football with strong performances across the field.
With another eight scoring opportunities obtained, and with the mercy rule implemented, the Tigers walked away with a 108-9 victory, sending a message to the rest of the league.
The Vikings still held their heads high and played with determination and a never-die attitude until the final whistle, the losses throughout their roster however proved just too much.
No best on field award was given this week for the Tigers as the whole team were recognised for their efforts.
For the Vikings, Jordy Pearson was awarded the best on field and Mark Bignall won players player.
Bomaderry now remains undefeated and tied for first with the Wollongong Bulldogs at 4-0.
Nowra currently sits in fifth place with a record of 1-2.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
