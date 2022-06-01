Local swimming stars recognised at Bay and Basin Swimming Club presentation

The region's swimming talent was recognised last weekend at the Bay and Basin Swimming Club's presentation day.
The swimmers all gathered at the Country Club St Georges Basin on Saturday May 28, where the athletes were recognised for their performances both in and out of the water.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Let's fill you in on our local award winners.
Jasmine's achievements over the past several years are nothing short of astonishing as she has found herself reaching the pinnacle of her sport while still in her teens.
From representing Australia at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, to the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the young swimming star continues to take the world by storm.
Jasmine and teammate Talika Irvine both also achieved fantastic results at the recent Para and Age Championships in Adelaide.
Her training ground at the Bay and Basin Swimming Club under the guise of coach Stephen Alderman has always been an important home for the swimmer as it has prepared her for everything she's undertaken so far in her career.
Introduced in 2018, this award is for 10 and under swimmer who have been astute in developing their technique, a skill that Mr Logan was well known for teaching to his students.
Amelia was recognised as a quiet achiever, who works hard week in and week out to diligently improve her skills.
She takes on all advice given to her and uses it to her advantage. A skill that will take this young swimmer very far in the sport.
Young Sophie Webber was presented with the Rising Star Award which recognises the success and ambitions of an up an coming swimmer.
Sophie has consistently showcased a drive to improve, on top of always listening to her coaches and taking on board peers advice in an inquisitive and respectful manner.
The award brings with it added support, as the winner is financially aided by the club to participate in competitions and events within the SESA area
Sophie will have future comp entry fees reimbursed up to $100, she also received a gift voucher to Inertia Swim to spend on swimming equipment.
Joshua Grieve has been recognised for his dedication and effort in the sport of swimming, with this drive propelling him to significant improvement in the water.
Joshua was cited as the most improved swimmer this season, amassing the highest total of improvement points over the summer period.
With this level of commitment, we can't wait to see what this young swimming star will do next.
Advertisement
How you conduct yourself out of the water can sometimes mean just as much as how you perform in it.
This duel award which was presented to Lachlan Irvine and Millie Smith, recognising the duo who demonstrated great behaviour week in and week out.
They set the example for the rest of their peers, and on top of their solid performances all season, they are an inspiration to the club and are the model members for Bay and Basin SC.
With such a great group of swimmers in the club, this award was particularly hard to choose as reported by the club officials.
Ryder and Thomas were chosen as duel recipients of the award, off the back of a strong swimming season both in and out of the water.
Both swimmers were recognised as being respected by both swimmers and committee officials alike, while also always bringing a positive energy and helping their peers.
Advertisement
This award is handpicked by the coaches of Bay and Basin, in recognition of those athletes who set the example for the rest of their peers both through their attitude as well as their commitment in the water.
This award was presented to both a junior athlete as well as a senior athlete.
Chloe Hauwert was recognised for her achievements with the Junior Coaches Award.
While Bianca Grieve was awarded with the Senior Coaches Award.
Members Indiana and Isaac were recognised for their 10 years of participation with the Bay and Basin Swim Club at the ceremony as well.
Congratulations to all the deserving winners and we can't wait to see what you all do next.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.