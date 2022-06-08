South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Move over KFC, Nowra's Alice Baxter was ahead of the game when it comes to cabbage on burgers

Kathy Sharpe
By Kathy Sharpe
Updated June 8 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Morgan, who curates historical pictures and stories about Nowra on his facebook page, Shoalhaven in the 20th Century, is in possession of one of the only known images of the hamburger window.

Nowra readers might be amused to hear that takeaway chains like KFC are apologising to customers for using cabbage on burgers due to a lettuce shortage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathy Sharpe

Kathy Sharpe

Group editor, non-dailies

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.