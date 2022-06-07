South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Tired of waiting, a vigilante road worker is filling potholes in Basin View

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 7 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROAD WOES: Drivers at Basin View are contending with potholes and crumbling pavement, made worse by recent rain. Video: Jorja McDonnell

A vigilante road worker is taking matters into his own hands at Basin View, attempting to fill potholes and fix persistent drainage problems along The Wool Rd.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.