Tired of waiting, a vigilante road worker is filling potholes in Basin View

A vigilante road worker is taking matters into his own hands at Basin View, attempting to fill potholes and fix persistent drainage problems along The Wool Rd.
Over recent weeks, Pete* has built two drainage channels in known trouble spots and filled in large potholes using gravel salvaged from the roadside.
The police and council have asked him to stop - with council noting the area has been elevated to top priority, but drivers have been contending with potholes and crumbling sections of road for years.
Conditions have been made all the worse by severe weather events; locals say this year's heavy rains have highlighted the need for major improvements.
Adequate drainage and better maintenance are top of the wish list.
Despite requests from authorities to stop, Pete has persisted with repairs on The Wool Rd.
His efforts have been appreciated by neighbours. Some have opted to donate money to a collection at the general store, others have delivered home-cooked meals, or written thank you cards.
Among the thankful community members is Craig*. He has been putting in calls to Shoalhaven City Council all year, in a bid to find out when repair crews will arrive.
He said conditions on many local roads have long been a source of frustration, but The Wool Rd has become a particularly sore spot in recent months.
"Nearly every road in the area has some sort of damage," he said.
All the while, Craig has seen Pete out on The Wool Rd with a collection of basic tools.
"The bloke needs a medal, to be honest," he said.
Earlier this year an unknown vandal turned to graffitiing the road, though it was quickly removed.
READ MORE:
Shoalhaven City Council has reiterated it does not want private residents to take it upon themselves to repair roads.
In a statement to the Register, a council spokesperson said it raised red flags under health and safety laws.
"We have major concerns for the safety of residents and motorists when they attempt works on a public road.
"There's a reason we have strict safety protocols in place (under Work Health Safety legislation) when we do road works, and that's to keep our crews, and the community, safe from harm.
"Under no circumstances should a resident make any attempt to fix the road."
Craig has kept up with the phone calls and finally received some news from Shoalhaven City Council last week.
A crew is being sent to The Wool Rd for temporary repairs, and would return in the next financial year to complete a permanent fix.
The road will be pulled up and re-laid from the end of June.
However, completing the major works could potentially require a full road closure and detour via Princes Hwy for access to Basin View. It's another concern for Craig.
The Wool Rd is on the high-priority list, according to Shoalhaven City Council director of city services Paul Keech, and works will begin during the next three weeks.
It has sat below a top-priority project: clearing landslips at Kangaroo Valley. Council crews were redirected to Moss Vale Rd in the wake of landslides earlier this year.
Mr Keech said works at Basin View, Sanctuary Point, and St Georges Basin are next on the road crews' list.
"With some residents and businesses unable to access their homes due to road slips, emergency reconstruction works have been our focus since day one," he said.
"We are steadily working our way through necessary road works, but the hardest hit will always be our priority.
"We also continue to address pothole concerns as part of our maintenance schedule, with more than 35,000 potholes filled since March."
*Both residents have requested their surname be suppressed.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
