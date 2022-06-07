At the end of an era, Bomaderry RSL is going out with a bang

It's a Sunday night in 1980-something, and Bomaderry RSL is the place to be.
The sound system is pumping, hundreds of people are tearing up the dance floor, and Chance Hanlon is spinning all the biggest hits behind the decks.
Advertisement
It was the golden age of a much loved venue, which will be celebrated with one last hurrah.
Before the Bomaderry RSL building changes hands later this month, it will host a farewell disco on Friday, June 17.
The theme is 1970s/1980s and patrons are encouraged to dress up in their most era-appropriate outfits.
For Mr Hanlon, one of Nowra's best-known DJs for over 30 years, the throwback disco is an opportunity to reminisce.
He said the RSL was once the heart of a thriving social scene, and attracted legendary Aussie rock bands.
The likes of Men at Work, Australian Crawl, The Angels, Bondi Rock, and Mental as Anything all played at the Bomo RSL back in the day - backed up by a great local DJ, of course.
"It was the place to be. It fit 500 or 600 people in the main auditorium, and the place would be packed," he said."
"There would be a lot of sore heads going to work on a Monday morning... and that's what we used to do."
While Mr Hanlon officially passed the mic on to his daughter and daughter in law, who now run the DJ business, he is looking forward to spinning some of the biggest hits for the special show.
And even though the Bomaderry RSL will be no more, he said the party will live on; the biggest hits from the venue's heyday remain in high rotation at celebrations today.
"The B-52's Loveshack, Mickey by Toni Basil, Bryan Adams' Summer of '69... they were big hits and if you go to a party or a wedding today, you still hear them," Mr Hanlon said.
Bomaderry RSL will host its Final Weekend on June 17-19.
In addition to the disco on Friday night (June 17), there will be karaoke on Saturday night (June 18), and Sunday Super Raffle (June 19).
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.