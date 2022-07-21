Cougars, Sharks highlight biggest winners of weekend double header

Last weekend saw a massive double header of weekend football that caused a sizable shift in the Blackmore-Bolden Shield standings.
Every team headed into the back-to-back rounds were hopeful at the chance of either moving up or cementing their positions at the top of the competition
With only six rounds to go, it is crunch time for those teams fighting to make it into the top four.
Let's catch you up on how the league currently stands.
SATURDAY - JULY 16
The Huskisson Seagulls fortified their dominant 2022 campaign with a big 3-0 win over the Illaroo Kangaroos.
From the jump Huski came out strong with both their attack and defence putting supreme pressure on a flustered Illaroo side. Joshua Attwood got his side on the board at the 20 minute mark, when a nice save by Illaroo's Paul Maiolo unfortunately fell to Attwood in perfect position to put the ball away.
The Kangaroo's couldn't seem to keep the ball going forward which put a lot of pressure on their line, with the speedy Gary Masterton securing Huski's next goal at the 57 minute mark, before Craig Boyce put the nail in the coffin with eight minutes to go in the match.
Culburra made it two in a row with a strong narrow win over St Georges Basin, 2-1.
Even without some key players the Cougars were able to get it done, showcasing the strong chemistry and camaraderie of the side. The side were able to get on the board when striker Jack Fray set up Anthony Dahdah who promptly slotted the ball into the Dragons goals 20 minutes in.
The Dragons responded almost thirty minutes later when a beautiful through-ball set up a streaking Dane McGinn who rounded the keeper to tie the match at 1-1.
From there it was a dogfight that went into added time, with the Cougars striking with the last kick of the game. Fay crossed the ball to the back post setting up Doug Grey who slotted a left footed volley past Basin's David Coventry.
It was a brilliant clutch win for the Cougars, and a heartbreaking loss for the Dragons.
Shoalhaven United came out a rejuvenated side against a stellar Bomaderry Tigers team, walking away winners 4-2.
The Bears came out revved up and eager to get back in the win column after a long trough.
Alex Rogan got the party started for United, which would be one of three goals in the first half for the side with Ryan Rigg pulling through next before Rogan again nailed another.
The Tigers energy could not match the Bears with a lot of opportunities missed, however coming out of the half the side showed a lot more promise with both skipper Brendan Kellett and Billy Wallington putting home goals for the side to make it a one point game.
It was Shaun Aldous however that pulled through for the Bears, securing a goal in the latter end of the period to give the side a much needed victory.
Lastly on the Saturday was one of the biggest upsets of the season, with the last placed Manyana Wanderers toppling third seed the Milton-Ulladulla Panthers.
This match was a true scrap-fest with both sides putting forth strong defensive performances.
Both teams had opportunities throughout the middle portion of the game but couldn't fully execute, with each sides back-line really pulling their weight.
Just as it looked like the game might end in a tie, a scramble off a corner in the death minute saw Andrew Hallett guide the ball into the Panthers goal as the whistle blew.
A well contested affair that could have gone either way but this win should give Manyana an added confidence boost and it acts as a revenge match for them after they lost 1-0 earlier this season against the Panthers.
SUNDAY - JULY 17
The Heads Sharks seemed to appreciate the day of rest, as they came out ready to play in a 4-2 victory over Huskisson in a top-of-the-table clash.
Sharks skipper Scott Culey nailed the first goal of the game at the 13 minute mark, with Culey soon making it a double just before halftime to put his side up 2-0.
Coming out of halftime Huskisson looked determined with Jack Ray putting the Seagulls on the board just one minute in. It was again the Sharks however who attacked next, this time thanks to Matthew White, who put home his fourth goal of the season, putting heads up 3-1.
Gary Masterson would narrow the gap at the 79 minute mark, but Alexander Priest called game when he scored just 10 minutes later.
This was a huge win for the Sharks as they now take hold of first position and Huskisson drops to second.
The good times just kept on rolling for the Culburra Cougars as they won their third straight, this time 3-0 over the Manyana Wanderers.
The Cougars came out absolutely teeming with confidence and from kick-off it looked like it was going to be a tough game for Manyana at Culburra Oval.
Striker Jack Fay continued his stellar play from the previous round, putting the Cougars up 1-0 just five minutes into the match. It appeared as if it was going to be a high scoring affair but it wouldn't be until the 64 minute mark that last game's man of the match, Dougie Gray would secure Culurrra's second goal with Stephen Gray finishing the clean 3-0 sweep with a penalty at almost full time.
This game was monumental for the Cougars as they now move from seventh place to fourth, looking to make it five in a row next week against United.
Bomaderry took to their home field looking energised against a heartbroken St Georges Basin side, who would unfortunately suffer a 2-0 loss to a hungry Tigers team.
It was a completely different first half for the Tigers from the previous day as they consistently pushed the pace and executed their chances in a strong display of football.
Brenden Kellett and Benjamin Seyffer both secured first half-goals to put the side up 2-0 and that's all that was needed to take home the win on Sunday.
The Dragons put forth a strong effort, but just couldn't seem to find consistent rhythm on either side of the ball as they lose their second straight.
With this win it puts the Tigers still in contention for a run back to the top four.
In the last match of an action packed weekend, Illaroo and United clashed in what ended up being a hard fought draw.
From the jump both sides scrapped hard on the defensive end to hold their line and maintain a clean sheet.
In the first half Illaroo had a few chances to go up but either couldn't execute or didn't end up taking the shot. It was also tough for United who lost a few key players to injury early in the match.
It's currently a tough time for both teams, with Illaroo dropping from fourth to eighth in a two week span, while United have moved up to seventh with Saturday's win.
Little separates four through eight though in the standings and with six games left there is still time for both teams to make a run.
Next round will kick off this weekend, July 23.
CURRENT STANDINGS:
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
