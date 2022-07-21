Cougars, Sharks highlight biggest winners of weekend double header

Striker Jack Fay continued his stellar play from the previous round, putting the Cougars up 1-0 just five minutes into the match. It appeared as if it was going to be a high scoring affair but it wouldn't be until the 64 minute mark that last game's man of the match, Dougie Gray would secure Culurrra's second goal with Stephen Gray finishing the clean 3-0 sweep with a penalty at almost full time.

