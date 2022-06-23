Sanctuary Point twins kicking big as they set sights on Matilda's dream

Khloe and Maddison Houghton live and breathe football, with their dedication and skill getting them noticed by their peers and coaches alike as they aspire to one day play for the Matilda's.
The Sanctuary Point twins started playing football at the age of six and haven't looked back.
Now aged 11, the twins have been lauded for their skill and attitude on the field, most recently being recruited to attend Illawarra Sports High School at the start of their high schooling next year.
Outside of the sport, both work very hard academically at Huskisson Public School, where Maddison is the School Captain and Khloe is the Vice Captain.
The twins said that the skills they have learned through these leadership roles, have really helped them to be vocal leaders on the sporting field.
"The leadership and responsibility from being captains, really helped us on the field as leaders for our team," Khloe said.
Being twins, their mother Coley said has given them an on-field advantage, especially in regards to their chemistry.
"See being twins, they've got really good dynamics with one another, a lot of the time they know where the other one is," she said.
"It's almost unfair for the opposition at times, because they're always using this connection to get around the other team."
Khloe and Maddy currently play for the Southern Branch Skill Acquisition Program for U12, which sees the young duo playing against the best of the Sydney teams.
The adjustment to playing Southern Branch has been a tough one for the twins, being the only girls in the entire competition.
Going up against boys who are bigger and stronger than them has been tough at times, but the twins are holding their own and proving their worth, knowing the added challenge will only help them to improve as players overall.
"It's been pretty hard at times," Khloe said.
"Some of the boys are my height and are physically more developed, but the challenge is good for them," Coley said.
Their next chapter at Illawarra Sports High will only see the duo continue to flourish under the guise of Sydney FC coaches who work in conjunction with the school, which will really help the twins to address every aspect of their game.
"I'm excited to work on everything next year, especially running, I would love to get my speed up."
In recent weeks the girls were selected to play in the state Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) girls soccer championships, which will take place in Bathurst in August this year.
Khloe and Maddy have the dream to represent their country at the highest level, and with the talent they possess and the support from their family, nothing is going to stop the girls from kicking their goals.
If the twins are able to achieve this goal, they will be the first Australian Indigenous twins to do so.
Overall football just makes them happy and at the end of the day, that's really what is most important.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
