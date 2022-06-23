South Coast Register
Sanctuary Point twins kicking big as they set sights on Matilda's dream

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:02am, first published 2:00am
EYES ON THE PRIZE: Khloe, Coley, Hallie and Maddison Houghton. Picture: Sam Baker

Khloe and Maddison Houghton live and breathe football, with their dedication and skill getting them noticed by their peers and coaches alike as they aspire to one day play for the Matilda's.

Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

