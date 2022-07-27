The Kangaroo Valley Craft Beer and Barbecue is returning to the town bigger and better than ever before.
After a COVID-19 postponement, the Kangaroo Valley Barbecue and Beer Festival is set to go off this September, Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 2022, with hopes for it to be the biggest one yet.
The festival will showcase over 80 craft beers and ciders to sample over the weekend. To go along with the beers, will be sanctioned barbecue battles held by the Australian BBQ Association.
The Friendly Inn in Kangaroo Valley is hosting the event, with owner of the Friendly Inn, Peter Thompson being excited to see this event that had been running since 2014 make a return.
"It's been a long time between drinks and barbecues for this festival and it was really hitting it's stride and being really well attended," Mr Thompson said.
"It really got fatiguing to keep postponing and rescheduling during COVID.
"There's so many people that work to make this happen."
Mr Thompson said it's fun for the whole family to see events ranging from eating contests, all the way to lawnmower racing.
"I encourage everyone in the Shoalhaven to come along and have a look at the festival, Piglet racing is hilarious, lawnmower racing is hilarious, it's good fun."
The weather is a concern to organisers, however Mr Thompson said he is optimistic rain will hold off.
"We saw what happened with the Splendour in the Grass festival and the Valley has had an interesting relationship with the weather as of recent," he said.
"With an outdoor festival, all we can do is hope."
The festival will also host a live music stage, brewers' stage, barbecue butchery demonstrations, eating competitions, helicopter Rides and cooking stalls.
The Kangaroo Valley Craft Beer BBQ Festival will host two distinctly different barbecue competitions where teams will compete for cash and prizes and audience members can be a judge.
Mr Thompson said the contest will be make even vegetarians want to try the delicious slow cooked barbecue meat.
"It's pretty serious," he said.
"There's $10,000 cash prizes in place but it's also good to talk to these barbecue professionals and get tips and tricks."
After being closed off from tourists for a period of time due to floods, Mr Thompson believed this is exactly what the town needs.
"It will be a boost to the whole town, a lot of Kangaroo Valley's economy is made up of accommodation providers," Mr Thompson said.
"What will happen over this weekend is all the shops will be smashed, providers will have their goods out and it will be a great weekend for everyone after the rough couple of years we've had."
For the event, kids under 12 will have free entry and a one day adult pass will be $25 with discounts for concessions, juniors, seniors, and weekend passes.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
