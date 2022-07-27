Night work for Nowra Bridge project

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions in August while night work is carried out as part of the Nowra Bridge project.
Traffic changes will include lane closures, intermittent stop/slow traffic conditions, and reduced speeds of 40 km/h during work.
This includes lane closures on the existing northbound bridge for utility service installation underneath the bridge, and to carry out concrete pours for traffic barriers on the new bridge.
This work will be carried out from Monday August 1 to Wednesday August 31, on sections of the Princes Highway, Scenic Drive, and Bolong, Illaroo and Bridge roads.
To minimise impacts to motorists, and for the safety of workers, work will be carried out at night between 6pm and 7am, weather permitting.
Electronic signs will be in place before and during these changes.
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.
