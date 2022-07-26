Nowra High School girls volleyball team named second best in NSW

The Nowra High School girls volleyball team has been named second best in NSW after an electric performance at the NSWCHSSA Secondary Volleyball NSW Championships.
It has been a fantastic 2022 season for the girls who took home silver in a thrilling grand final series against Carlingford High School, 3-1.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The even took place at Sydney Olympic Park over two days from July 20 to 21.
It was a huge overall achievement for the Nowra High School (NHS) team, having to jump through many different hurdles to even get to this stage.
They first had to progress the Shoalhaven Gala Day where they came first in their pool of four schools.
From there they then competed in the South Coast Southern Region, again coming first in their pool of six teams, before finally competing in the South Coast Region Pool of six schools where they again secured top position and a berth in the NSW Championships.
Last week saw the girls battle it out against the top 20 schools from across the state.
Day one saw Nowra High finish top of their pool of five teams, having won all matches and only dropping one set.
Day two was a thrilling final semi and finals day, with the winning teams from each of the four pools playing semi-finals to see who would compete for the gold medal.
The first semi-final saw NHS defeat Riverside Girls High School, setting up the final match between NHS and Carlingford High School.
The final was a tight scoring game in all sets, with Carlingford winning it in four, 1-3 (25-22, 19-25, 19-25, 27-29.)
NHS's girls team consisted of captain Alexandria Smith, Emma Keane, Riya Rawat, Krisha Mehta, Mireille Smith, Aimee Lamb and Elke Keane, with teacher Lauren Farquar as coach.
It was an absolute mammoth effort from the girls and their coach, with the team only managing two training sessions before the finals, but rose to the occasion like they have all year.
Volleyball at Nowra High School is on the rise with excellent results in the South Coast Regional Championships over the past two years, leading to making the NSW Championships this year and winning the silver.
Nowra High School also won the NSW Schools Beach Cup at Manly in March this year with the sister team of Alexandria Smith (year 12) and Mireille Smith (year 9).
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.