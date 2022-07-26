South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Nowra High School girls volleyball team named second best in NSW

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:01am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VOLLEYBALL STARS: (L to R) Lauren Farquhar (Coach), Aimee Lamb, Elke Keane, Emma Keane, Krisha Mehta, Riya Rawat, Mireille Smith, Alexandria Smith (Captain). Picture: TREVOR SMITH

The Nowra High School girls volleyball team has been named second best in NSW after an electric performance at the NSWCHSSA Secondary Volleyball NSW Championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.