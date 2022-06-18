Junior volleyball stars selected to NSW All Schools team

The Volleyball talent of the South Coast continues to be on full display in 2022 with another two girls recognised for their performance in the sport.
Mireille Smith of Nowra High School and Yasmim Ramos of Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, were recently selected for the NSW All Schools 15 Years and Under Volleyball Team.
The two young guns were selected after two days of trials in Sydney, where they competed for a place on the team,against the best 15 years and under volleyball athletes from all secondary schools across NSW.
Athletes from NSW Public High Schools, Independent Schools and Catholic Schools were all vying for a position on the team.
The NSW All Schools team will travel to Queensland to compete in the Australian School Championships in August this year.
These championships are used for the selection of the All Australian Girls Volleyball 15 Years and Under Team.
Mireille and Yasmim are also beach volleyball partners and have a string of tournament wins up their sleeves from the last 12 months, having played in youth and open tournaments, including the Australian Beach Volleyball Tour and Australian Beach Volleyball Championships.
The duo's 15 years all schools team recently competed in the NSW All Schools Quad Series Open Girls Volleyball Championships at Olympic Park.
Although they were competing in an open girls event their team managed to take out third place by winning against the NSW Combined Independent Schools team.
This was an excellent result for a 15 years and under team competing in an open division and one they should all be very proud of/
Mireille and Yasmim are both scholarship holders for beach and indoor volleyball at the Illawarra Academy of Sport.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
