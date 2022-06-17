Nowra High Schools's Open Girls volleyball team progress to NSW Schools Cup

The Volleyball talent on the South Coast continues to put the state on notice with some of our local girls putting forth dynamic performances.
The Nowra High School Open Girls Volleyball Team recently won the South Coast Volleyball Schools Cup series and will now compete in the NSW Schools Volleyball Cup to be played at Sydney Olympic Park from July 20 to 21.
The South Coast division, played by girls' and boys' teams, started with a total of 31 schools forming 59 teams.
The Nowra High team has had a solid run from the early preliminary games all the way through to the qualifiers for the State event.
Nowra High will be one of 18 teams, representing nine NSW regions striving to come out on top at the state competition.
The girls currently train twice a week and come with a solid foundation of beach volleyball State and National Titles holders, along with current NSW Volleyball State Squad members.
Nowra High School's, Ms Lauren Farquhar, who manages the team, said, "It was fantastic to see this team get to the finals of the State event."
Earlier this year the South Coast Girls Volleyball team which a number of the girls play on, took home the victory in the CHS Volleyball Tournament, when they downed West Sydney in the grand final, 21-15.
A huge turnaround from their fifth place finish the year prior.
What the girls have achieved is a testament to their focus and commitment to the sport of Volleyball, and their recent performances have shown that they'll really be a side to watch comes tip off time.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
