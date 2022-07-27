South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

The Zig Zag Hub has opened in Nowra, giving local entrepreneurs the chance to start their own business

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 27 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra Zig Zag Hub Manager Jemma Tribe with Shoalhaven City Mayor Amanda Findley at the official opening of the hub. Picture: Supplied.

A new entrepreneurial hub is expanding from Wollongong to Nowra, with a focus on making young people's business dreams become a reality.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.