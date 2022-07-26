South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Superoos secure crucial win over Warilla

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 26 2022 - 1:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIMELY VICOTRY: Nuggety Jamberoo hooker Cameron Brabender offloads during a match earlier this season against Stingrays. Brabender was one of the stars of his side's vital win over Warilla on Saturday. Picture: DAVID HALL

Jamberoo Superoos have produced their most dogged and important win of the season on a heavy Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday after accounting for second-placed Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 20-6.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.