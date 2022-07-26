Superoos secure crucial win over Warilla

Jamberoo Superoos have produced their most dogged and important win of the season on a heavy Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday after accounting for second-placed Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 20-6.
In an intense game where both sides were well below full strength through injury and 'Splendour in the Mud' at Byron Bay, the game was probably the most physical of the season, with both sides totally 'spent' at fulltime.
As expected the first half featured some torrid defence from bothsides tackling doggedly, with Gorillas captain Beau Henry causing problems for the Jamberoo back-three with some towering kicks, however it wasn't until the 18th minute that Warilla opened the scoring when half Tyrone Roberts beat a tackle and sent winger Koziie Mafu diving over in the corner for a 4-0 lead.
Despite some adventurous play from both sides, and tough conditions overall, the Warilla side looked like holding their slender lead until halftime, however the home side had other ideas and in the 39th minute the ball was spread wide and fullback Nathan Gallestegui threw a superb pass to returning centre Dean Watling who beat a tackle and scored out wide.
Lock Matt Forsyth, who has been a revelation with his goal-kicking of late, landed a clutch conversion from out wide to see the Superoos hit the lead 6-4 as both sides trudged off for a well-deserved break.
Beau Henry levelled the scores shortly after halftime with a close-range penalty before a piece of Gallestegui magic turned the game on its head in the 66th minute.
After a penalty of halfway Jamberoo worked their way into the attacking zone and centre Paul Asquith launched a towering bomb toward the Warilla posts and Gallestegui lept high above the defence to grab the ball and score under the posts, much to the delight of the Jamberoo crowd behind the posts at the southern end.
Forsyth converted for Jamberoo to lead 12-6.
Things started to get a bit spiteful and a penalty to Jamberoo in front of the Warilla posts saw Beau Henry given 10 minutes in the sin bin and Forsyth's penalty gave the home side some breathing space at 14-6.
With time almost up, the Superoos launched one last attacking raid through Simon Maslanka and Mark Asquith who put Watling into space and he sent a superb inside pass to Gallestegui who touched down for his second try.
Forsyth put the icing on the cake with the conversion after the fulltime siren to round out a convincing win.
In a whole-hearted Superoos effort rookie hooker Cameron Brabender put in a superb effort to play the full 80 minutes in the middle of the paddock, while Gallestegui, Kyle Stone and Paul Asquith were among their best, while Jamie Burns, Tyrone Roberts and Dane Nelson tried hard to lift the Gorillas.
Jamberoo will head to Ron Costello Oval next Sunday for the postponed round two clash against the Sharks, while the Gorillas will try to break a two-game losing streak and retain second spot against Kiama at home.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
