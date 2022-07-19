South Coast Register
Superoos rebound with big win over Eagles

By Sam Baker
July 19 2022 - 3:30am
RESOUNDING WIN: Jamberoo Superoos centre Paul Asquith tries to power through the tackle of Albion Park-Oak Flats halfback Kyle Williams during his side's 68-10 win on Saturday. Picture: DAVID HALL

Jamberoo Superoos have bounced back from last week's heavy loss against Stingrays of Shellharbour to score a resounding 68-10 win over Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Centenary Field on Saturday.

