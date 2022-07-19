Superoos rebound with big win over Eagles

Jamberoo Superoos have bounced back from last week's heavy loss against Stingrays of Shellharbour to score a resounding 68-10 win over Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Centenary Field on Saturday.
The Superoos, while still below full-strength, welcomed back three players, while the Eagles are also suffering a host of injuries of their own which severely affected their ability to match it with their opposition.
Jamberoo opened the scoring in just the fourth minute when they spread the ball wide and a long ball from fullback Nathan Gallestegui gave winger Ben Barnard room to move and he scored in the corner. Centre Paul Asquith converted for a 6-0 lead.
Asquith was in the action again just three minutes later when he powered his way over out wide and almost from the kick-off twins Mark and James Asquith increased the lead with Mark splitting the defence and sending James over under the posts. Paul Asquith converted for 16-0.
Simon Maslanka was next on the board, running off a Luke Asquith inside ball for his first try of the season, but then out of the blue a dropped pass from Jamberoo out wide was scooped up by Eagles winger Jesse Prinsse who raced 70 metres to score under the posts. Ashton O'Dea converted to close the gap to 20-6 at halftime.
The Eagles desperately needed to keep the roll going after the break and six minutes after the resumption centre Dante Efaraimo grabbed another wayward Superoos pass and ran 50 metres for his side's second try.
Unfortunately for the Eagles this was to be their last hurrah as the Superoos went on an incredible scoring blitz that saw them run in seven successive converted tries and 42 points to nil in the final 30 minutes to boost their for and against considerably.
Mark Asquith was virtually untouchable all game and finished with a hat-trick and a handful of assists, while Gallestegui also notched a hat-trick, with Kyle Stone and Jake Clarke also crossing in the second-half.
Apart from Mark Asquith, Jack Scurr, Paul Asquith and Matt Forsyth were among Jamberoo's best, while Prinsse, Efaraimo and Jarryd King, despite 10 minutes in the sin bin for a professional foul, never stopped trying for the Eagles.
The Superoos will look to make it two in a row next weekend against the Warilla Lake-South Gorillas who are coming off a shock loss to the Stingrays, 18-30. While the Eagles will look to get back on track against the Magpies.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
