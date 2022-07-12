Stingrays shock Superoos in weekend clash

Stingrays of Shellharbour appear to be on track to secure their first-ever South Coast Group 7 first grade semi-final spot following their 38-16 demolition of third-placed Jamberoo Superoos at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.
Following Nowra Bomaderry's upset win over Shellharbour Sharks on Saturday, the Stingrays have now opened up a handy five-point lead as the competition splits into two distinct groups with seven rounds remaining.
The Stingrays scored six tries to three against their injury-ravaged opponents, leading 20-4 at halftime and at one stage 38-4 with 30 minutes remaining before Jamberoo steadied and scored two late tries to restore some sort of pride.
Despite running with the assistance of a strong southerly breeze and in rainy squawls at their backs, Jamberoo were their own worst enemies as they repeatedly turned over the ball, giving the Stingrays a huge possession advantage and in fact only managed to get into Stingrays territory twice in the first half.
The Superoos turned over the ball from the kick-off and it only took Stingrays four minutes to get on the board when rampaging prop Liam Scott charged over. Centre Junior Vaivai converted for a 6-0 lead.
Just seven minutes later they had their second try when classy centre Jack Walsh showed the defence a clean pair of heels to race away and Vaivai converted for 12-0. Vaivai added a penalty goal shortly afterwards as the Stingrays took complete control.
The visitors managed to halt the damage until seven minutes from the break before total confusion on the tryline by the Jamberoo defence saw nuggety hooker Colby Smith dart over from dummy half near the posts and Vaivai's conversion put his side out to 20-0.
To their credit the Superoos did manage to get on the board right on halftime when a great offload by prop Brendan Smith and equally good pass from hooker James Asquith gave five-eighth Mark Asquith room to score in the corner. Paul Asquith was unable to convert and the Stingrays went to halftime with a 16-point advantage.
Any chance the Superoos had of a comeback were quickly disposed of when the Stingrays added three converted tries in the space of nine minutes after the break to prop Tom Warner, replacement centre Will Latu and a second to Colby Smith as the score blew out to 38-4.
With typical Superoo determination, Jamberoo did manage to score two late tries through Mark Asquith and Paul Asquith, both converted by Paul Asquith to round out the scoring. Jack Walsh, Tom Warner, Liam Scott and Colby Smith all played leading roles for the Stingrays, while Cameron Brabender, Kyle Stone, Mark Asquith and James Asquith never stopped trying to lift the Superoos.
The Stingrays now face a huge test next Sunday when they return to Cec Glenholmes Oval to take on the Warilla Gorillas, while Jamberoo will travel to Centenary Field to face the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
