Stingrays shock Superoos in weekend clash

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 12 2022 - 2:30am
STINGRAYS UPSET: Jamberoo centre Matt Forsyth goes over the top of Stingrays' Junior Vaivai during Sunday's clash at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday. Picture: David Hall.

Stingrays of Shellharbour appear to be on track to secure their first-ever South Coast Group 7 first grade semi-final spot following their 38-16 demolition of third-placed Jamberoo Superoos at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.

