Yuin Snakes will have to wait until October to strike

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 8 2022 - 5:11am, first published 1:00am
SKILLED UNIT: The Yuin Snakes are ready to make some noise in 2022. Picture: Sam Baker

Unfortunately for our Yuin Snakes they will have to wait a little longer to strike, with next week's PCYC Nations of Origin tournament being postponed due to bad weather.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

