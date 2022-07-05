Shoalies continue run of domination in win over Camden

The Shoalies have had a dynamite 2022 campaign so far in the Illawarra District Rugby Union league.
It has been a continued run of dominance, with the side winning convincingly against tenth place Camden, as the side remains undefeated on the year and in first place.
With two games washed out in the competition last weekend, the results of the three matches played only helped to further cement the top four teams in the league.
Going up against Camden who are without a win on the year, it seemed to be a game the Shoalies would take comfortably and in the first half it was nothing but pure dominance.
Shoalhaven gunned to a 29-0 lead at halftime, leaving Camden searching for answers as the Shoalies looked to dominate across the park.
However coming out of halftime Camden really did step up their game, with their defense holding the Shoalies to only 7 points in the second half as they looked like a completely different unit.
It just was too little too late, as they were only able to put seven points on the board themselves, with the final score reading 36-7.
George Miller had a fantastic game for the Shoalies, crossing for three of his team's six tries as the team remains firmly at the top with a three point lead over the second place Tech Waratahs.
Shoalies coach Will Miller who missed the match, reflected on the game, praising the play of the Shoalies.
"I heard he (Miller) was head and shoulders above everyone else out there, he's been one of the best players all season and its been great to see him shine," Miller said.
"Tommy Hill also had a really good game from what I hear and I think the forward pack played very strong on top of that."
Miller said he hopes to see more urgency in the group though, often finding the team getting complacent after coming out hot.
"We always start really strong, but we've gotta keep building on that and trying to get better rather than just being happy where we are at now," he said.
"If we don't consistently strive to improve then we probably won't end up going too well when it matters the most."
The Shoalies will look to keep their undefeated streak going next weekend, in a match against fifth place Campbelltown on Saturday July 9.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
