Legendary Bomaderry bowler Bob King passes aged 87

Bobs career at Bomaderry is nothing short of outstanding, winning the Club Major Singles 16 times (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016), the Club Major Pairs four times (1995, 1999, 2012 and 2013), Club Triples nine times (1980, 1982, 1986, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015) and the Club Fours 6 times (1980, 1982, 1983, 1987, 2010 and 2014) along with numerous SCDBA and Zone 7 titles and was part of the winning grade 1 SCDBA pennant side in 91, 92, 97, 99 and grade 2 in 2016.