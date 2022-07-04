Rain robs local netballers of second and third round of state titles

The netballers of the Shoalhaven will again have to wait another year to contend for the state title, as the torrid weather washed out round two and three of the HART Junior State Titles.
While not the desired outcome, it was still a bonus for the girls to be able to go away and compete at one of the highest stages for their age group.
Advertisement
Across the state, 17 teams travelled to Baulkham Hills in hopes of claiming the title for NSW.
The Shoalhaven teams showed great promise with the girls having a number of standout performances across all participating age groups.
UNDER 12s
The U12s started their campaign with a narrow loss to Coffs Harbour 8-4.
However, the girls came out determined against Cootamundra in round two, dispatching their opponent in a big way, winning 24-2.
The good times kept on rolling into their next match against Cowra & District who also found themselves at mercy of a potent Shoalhaven gameplan, chalking up another dominant win 13-3.
It was a day of blowouts for the strong Shoalhaven side who ended round four no differently as they dominated Grafton, 20-2, showcasing their talented young netballers.
In their final match of the tournament, the girls went out big, securing another brilliant win over a strong Griffith side, 13 -3, ending their campaign with a record of 4-1.
UNDER 13s
The U13s put in some fine performances on Saturday June 3 after getting the bye in round one.
In their first match of the day, the team narrowly lost to Singleton 4-7. However, they swiftly responded with a big 23-4 win over Parramatta-Auburn.
The girls came away with momentum from that game and carried it into their next match against Mount Druitt promptly winning 18-9.
In round four the girls continued to roll with another blowout, this time over Lismore & District, 20-6.
The eventual cancellation of the titles was made even more disappointing, with the girls continuing to dominate their age group.
Their next victims were Griffith whom they beat 18-4, as they continued to showcase their brilliant team play.
In the one day of play the girls went 4-1 and looked like a real contender to make it to the finals. Despite the disappointment, the experience the girls gained is sure to be very valuable heading forward.
Advertisement
UNDER 14s
Like the U12s and U13s the U14s also got off to a slow start, losing in the first round to Coffs Harbour 20-9.
However, like their younger counterparts, they quickly responded with a solid win 17-11 over Cootamundra in round two.
Eurodalla proved strong in round three though, dispatching the Shoalhaven side 14-7.
It proved to be heartbreak yet again for Shoalhaven in the fourth round as they lost a narrow fight, 13-16 to a sound Grafton side.
However in the final round the Shoalhaven players were able to walk away smiling as they secured a nail-biting victory, 15-14 over the Great Lakes.
Advertisement
This final win ended their campaign with a record of 2-3.
It was an absolutely brilliant showing from the young netballers of the region, and we can be sure the young guns will only come back bigger and better next year.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.