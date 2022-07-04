South Coast Register
Rain robs local netballers of second and third round of state titles

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 4 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:30am
STARS OF THE COURT: The young netballers on site at Baulkham Hills. Picture: Shoalhaven Netball Association.

The netballers of the Shoalhaven will again have to wait another year to contend for the state title, as the torrid weather washed out round two and three of the HART Junior State Titles.

