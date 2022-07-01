South Coast Register
Subscriber

Group 7 rugby league: Storm-Spuddies rivalry kicks up a gear ahead of second derby in the space of a week

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 1 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Can the Storm bounce back against Robertson Spuddies on Sunday? Photo: Dominic Unwin

The Southern Highlands' newest rivalry could soon be one of its fiercest as Southern Highlands Storm and Robertson Spuddies prepare to go at each other for the second time in the space of a week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.