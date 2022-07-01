The Southern Highlands' newest rivalry could soon be one of its fiercest as Southern Highlands Storm and Robertson Spuddies prepare to go at each other for the second time in the space of a week.
The two Highland sides met at Community Oval last Saturday night (June 25) with the Spuddies running out big winners 46-10.
The clubs will again meet at the same ground on Sunday due to an odd draw as Group 7 rushes to get a full season completed after wet weather postponed fixtures in the early rounds.
But rather than silently prepare for the re-match, Storm coach Trevor Schodel has engaged in some good-natured banter for what he agreed was a blossoming rivalry.
"I think so [it's a good rivalry]," he told the Register.
"Some of our local boys are playing for Robbo and some of their guys might not be too happy their juniors are with us now.
"For me the score line didn't indicate the game. Robbo have a good side, don't get me wrong, but we'll get a few back from injury and illness so we'll have a crack at them."
Despite the 36-point loss, Schodel said he was proud of the way his injury-affected side played and said he expected his side to match it with the Spuddies on Sunday.
"You look at last week, the first 35 minutes was a bloody good game from both sides," he said.
"We completed our sets at 94 per cent. They had 20 players, we had 15, and in the second half we had two injuries so at 13 on 20 and with a 6-nil penalty count [against] you knew at the back end the fatigue would kick in and they ran in a few tries.
"You saw what we could do in the first half. If we did that in our other games we would have won nearly every game."
Group 7 Regan Cup - Round 11
Sunday, July 3
Southern Highlands Storm vs. Robertson Spuddies, 3pm at Community Oval, Moss Vale
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
