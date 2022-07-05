South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Tigers lose top seed clash against Saints

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 5 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLASH: The Shoalhaven Tigers and St George Saints huddle after a foul call. Picture: Shoalhaven Basketball Association

The Shoalhaven Tigers saw their five-game win streak come to an end last Saturday in a hard-fought clash against the St George Saints Red.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.