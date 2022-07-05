Tigers lose top seed clash against Saints

The Shoalhaven Tigers saw their five-game win streak come to an end last Saturday in a hard-fought clash against the St George Saints Red.
It was always going to be a tough match going up against the Saints who were riding an 11-game win streak heading into the weekend, having not lost since the second round of the competition.
The confidence was high and the gameplan was polished for the Saints who came out of the gates looking like a team playing their best basketball.
Having been one of only two teams to hand the Saints a loss this year - winning 75-88 in the first game of the season, the Tigers may have underestimated the skill of St George.
The Saints came out of the gates hot with the Tigers having to play immediately from behind.
The defense really made Shoalhaven uncomfortable as they weren't able to consistently get into their sets, while on the other end the Saints hot shooting, continued to blow the lead up.
The Tigers did fight the whole way, cutting the lead to just seven at one point, however, that would be the closest they would get to a potential lead.
It was a rough game, with tempers flaring on both sides with several technical fouls handed out, which was only compounded by the teams rough free throw shooting.
In the end the Tigers lost 100-87.
Speaking to Tigers forward Kyle Leslie after he kept it very honest.
"I think we underestimated them a bit because we beat them pretty good the first time in their house," he said.
"They were really tight up on me early, I couldn't get many shots off and free throws overall really hurt us, especially mine, I couldn't make one to save my life."
"They played with a lot of swagger and didn't let up."
Leslie said it was the type of wake up call the team needs and they'll be ready next time.
"We won't be underestimating them again, basically we have to win all our games from now on for us to have a chance of first or second, but there's still a lot of season to go," he said.
The Shoalhaven Tigers sit in third position at 10-3 and will look to get back on track against the seventh seed Camden Valley Wildfire on Saturday July 9.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
