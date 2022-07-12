Bulldogs heel to rampaging Lions in Indigenous Round

The Gerringong Lions have kept their hold on top spot of the Group Seven ladder following a 38-12 win over the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on Saturday.
The win means the Lions retain first place over the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas on points differential as the 2020 premiers and runners-up open up a four-point lead on the chasing pack.
It was the Bulldogs who jumped out to an early lead on Saturday when skipper Mason Harrison's bomb was allowed to bounce and centre Tremayne Chatfield grounded the ball out wide.Travis Wooden knocked over the conversion for a 6-0 lead.
That would be the Dogs' only lead of the game however as the Lions soon clicked into gear.
Some second phase play on the Dogs' line had the defence scrambling and lock Danny Wedd turned a clever ball to send Corey Mullhall strolling over.Jake Taylor converted to level the scores.
Centre Kayne Brennan then put the Lions in front when he crossed on the left edge off a trademark bustling run against the grain. Taylor's conversion pushed the Lions out to a 12-6 lead.
That lead soon grew as Mullhall picked up a loose ball close to the line and stepped past a number of defenders on the way to his second try and a 16-6 lead that would stand until the break.
The Lions wasted little time in extending that lead after the break when skipper Nathan Ford crossed. The Gerringong hooker caught the Milton defence napping close to the line and dived over out wide from a tap to make it 20-6.
Ben Grant then crossed in the corner for the Lions off the back of some clever lead-up work by Rixon and Isaac Russell. Grant then converted his try and the Lions led 26-6.
The Dogs would finally hit back after Grant's try, with livewire five-eighth Luke Millard stepping his way through the Gerringong defence to cross. Wooden added another conversion to bring the score to 26-12.
The Lions weren't done though and ran in another try through Joel Doosey after Toby Gumley-Quine and Mullhall caught the defence asleep down the blind side. Grant converted and the Lions' lead was out to 32-12.
It looked like that lead would stand until fulltime, until Wedd broke through the Dogs' defence and put in a clever kick for Isaac Russell who crossed on the stroke of fulltime. Grant converted to round out the score at 38-12.
The Lions will now look to keep their winning streak alive when they take on Shellharbour next week, while the Bulldogs will keep looking for their second win of the season when they take on Kiama.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
