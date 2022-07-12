South Coast Register
Bulldogs heel to rampaging Lions in Indigenous Round

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 12 2022 - 12:30am
CLASH: Lions' fullback Denver Ford attempting to break through the Bulldogs line. Picture: Scott Morris Photography.

The Gerringong Lions have kept their hold on top spot of the Group Seven ladder following a 38-12 win over the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on Saturday.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

