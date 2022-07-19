The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets continue to ride the wave of resurgence with another strong win, this time over the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
It is the team's fourth straight victory as the side continues to make a late season push back to the top five, the Jets survived a scare from the Magpies and took home the win 32-20 after a last minute flurry.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Trent Waldron got the Jets on the board just five minutes in, rampaging through the Berry defence to go over amongst a sea of players.
Fifteen minutes later centre Nathan Flazon built on his side's lead in spectacular fashion as he ducked and weaved through the Magpies to easily dance over the line, giving his side a 10-0 lead after Braydon Walsh kicked the conversion.
Berry were not down however and attacked six minutes later, off a beautiful grubber by Billy Hayburn that landed in the hands of wing Bailey Morris who dove over out wide to bring the score to 4-10. The score which stand until halftime.
The Jets attacked early to start the second half with a breakaway by Jacob Gould setting up Falzon to waltz over for his double, with Walsh kicking the conversion to make it 16-4.
Nowra-Bomaderry again executed swiftly, with second-rower Thomas Latta set up by a tackle breaking run by Matt Dykstra to go over the line.
Berry turned it on however, quickly responding courtesy of lock Blake Dryden who shot through a gap in the middle. A successful Hayburn conversion brought the scores to 10-20.
One minute later the Magpies were again successful with a streaking Hayburn dishing a well-timed pass to Dryden to send him over. Another successful conversion by Hayburn brought the scores to 16-20.
The Berry onslaught continued with another Magpie try two minutes later and the score now read 20-20 with fifteen to go. The Jets stayed grounded though and soon closed out the match with a flurry.
First it was crafty utility Austin Thompson who blitzed through the Berry line to go over, followed by a Walsh conversion to bring the score to 26-20.
The nail was then put in the Magpie's coffin with a well-placed skipper Adam Quinlan kick ending up in Walsh's hands who then offloaded it to Gould for the try. Walsh kicked the conversion and rounded out the score to 32-20.
The Jets will look to keep the good times rolling against the powerhouse Gerringong Lions next weekend, while the Magpies will look to get back on track against the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.