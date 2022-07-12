The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets continued their strong run on Saturday with a upset win over the Shellharbour Sharks, 34-14.
In recent weeks the Jets have been on a tear as they hope to make a late-season push back into semi-finals contention.
Donning the specially designed Indigenous round jerseys, the Jets pounced on the Sharks from the word go.
Jets centre Beau Luland got the party started in the seventh minute, when he weaved through the Sharks defence to go over to the left of the posts. Wing Braydon Walsh converted to give the Jets a six point advantage.
It was then thanks to some fantastic ball movement by the Jets that sent wing Brayden Omoeboh crashing over the line to extend Nowra's lead. Walsh again converted and the score was 12-0, 22 minutes in.
An expert kick by Jets' skipper Adam Quinlan bounced right into the hands of a rumbling Luland who pushed off the Sharks' Jacob Seabrook to go over out wide to the right.
The Sharks soon responded however off a classy run by second rower James Ralphs, who used a series of dummy's to fake out the Jets defence and go over out wide. The conversion was missed and the score read 16-4.
Shellharbour again executed their offense with a flurry of passes setting up Sharks winger Jye Brooker to go over out-wide right. Another costly missed conversion saw the Sharks still trailing 16-8 heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break it was the Sharks who attacked first. Classy skipper Matt Carroll fed a charging Ralphs who went over for his second. Carroll converted and Shellharbour now only trailed 14-16.
While the momentum was appearing to shift, the Jets responded and that would be as close as it would ever get for the Sharks.
15 minutes later Walsh responded with an amazing flying catch off another Adam Quinlan kick, going over the top of Sharks' Eze Harper to go over the line wide right. Walsh converted his own try and it was 22-14 to the Jets.
Walsh wasn't done either, 10 minutes later he intercepted a Sharks pass to run the length of the field to put down his second. The Sharks hopes began to fade with the score at 28-14 with 12 minutes left in the match.
Walsh put the finishing touch on again just two minutes later, completing his hat-trick off a beautiful grubber kick by Jets' second rower Thomas Latta. Walsh hit the tough sideline conversion to round out the score to 34-14 as they chalked up another two points.
Nowra-Bomaderry will look to make it four straight next week against the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Berry Showground, while the Sharks will look to get back on track in a clash with Gerringong at Ron Costello Oval.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
