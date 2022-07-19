Lions take first place lead with win over Sharks

The Gerringong Lions have taken outright lead of the Group 7 competition after downing the Shellharbour Sharks 48-4 at Ron Costello Oval on Sunday.
The Lions' win, combined with Warilla-Lake South's loss to the Stingrays of Shellharbour, mean the Lions' now sit two points clear of the competition with a healthy points differential in hand as well.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
For the Sharks, the loss compounds a disappointing 2022 season and likely puts paid to any semi-final aspirations as they now sit seven points outside the top five.
The Lions skipped out to an early 16-0 lead on Sunday and led 20-4 at the break before running in five unanswered tries in the second half.
It took the Lions little time to stamp their authority on the game when half Rixon Russell cut through the Sharks and sent Kayne Brennan over after just five minutes.
In the ensuing set the Lions were in again when Joel Doosey found space and and sent Russell on the way to the line for a try of his own. Jake Taylor converted and the Lions led 10-0 after as many minutes.
The points kept flowing for the Lions and back-rower Corey Grigg joined the try-scorer's list thanks to a slick off-load from Alexander Weir. Taylor converted and the Lions were out to a 16-0 lead.
The Sharks finally enjoyed some field position after Grigg's try and opened their account in the 25 th minute when Nick Hay crashed over under the posts. Matt Carroll's uncharacteristic miss from in front left the score at 16-4.
That would be as close as the Sharks would come to the Lions' lead, with winger Ben Grant crossing out wide to send the sides to the sheds at 20-4.
The Lions wasted little time in extending their lead after the break when Grigg pushed off a number of defenders and barrelled over for his second. Ben Grant converted and the Lions led 26-4.
Toby Gumley-Quine then showed there's no substitute for speed, skipping through the defence from a scrum win to push the lead to 30-4.
Lions' lock Danny Wedd then inflicted more pain on the Sharks when he capped a strong performance with two late tries of his own. Two conversions from Taylor saw the lead balloon to 42-4.
Just as it looked like that socre would stand until the siren, Isaac Russell finished off some slick work from Nathan Ford and Taylor to cross just before the siren. Taylor converted to round out the score at 48-4.
The Lions will now look to continue their momentum towards the finals when they take on a resurgent Nowra-Bomaderry, while the Sharks will look to put some respectability back into their season when they take on Milton-Ulladulla.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.