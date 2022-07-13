Shoalies remain undefeated with dismantling of Campbelltown

Well it's been another week and another dominating win for the Shoalhaven Rugby Union Club, this time downing Campbelltown, 46-5.
Now sitting at 8-0 on the season, the Shoalies have consistently looked to be far and away the best side in the Illawarra Rugby Union competition, with their point differential of +245 completely blowing away the second place Tech Waratahs +136.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
It was no different in last Saturday's match against Campbelltown, who had their backs already against the wall with a number of players out.
As a result of injuries, several players from second and third grade had to be brought up which was always going to be a challenge going up against the rolling Shoalies.
"It was a bit of a tough one for the Campbelltown boys," Shoalies coach Will Miller said.
"They didn't have many people come down and I think they had two or maybe three players play up who didn't even plays second grade."
Miller said the Campbelltown side still held their heads high and got stuck into them, with the muddy field acting as another obstacle throughout the match.
"I think it would have been overall a very frustrating game for them, especially with how muddy and wet the field was," Miller said.
The Shoalies got off to a fast start, scoring four tries early in the match, spearheaded by the strong play of the Brandon brothers.
It slowed down to a pretty grinded out affair, but the Shoalies were again able to tack on a couple more tries heading into halftime as they built a resounding lead.
In the second half the action slowed down with only one more try being put on the board for the Shoalies but the game was already out of reach for Campbelltown as Shoalhaven's defense proved too strong.
Miller said he was very pleased with the effort of the boys but also stated it was a hard game to judge because of the undermanned opponent.
"It's pretty hard to judge," he said.
"I reckon if they were fresh it would have been a completely different game, but we'll take the win and I'm happy with the team."
Speaking on how the Shoalies have been so dominant to start the year, Miller said it's a complete testament to the effort and attitude of the team.
"I think it's a credit to the boys, they've been working super hard at training and even when the weather gets in the way, they'll always find something to do," he said.
"The other day the team went for a run together as we couldn't get on the field."
Advertisement
"Everyone is buying into working hard for one another and I think that's what's showing in the results."
While the team could be looking ahead to the end of season, Miller said they continue to take it one game at a time and remain levelheaded.
"We are starting to stick to a process, not looking too far forward and just focusing about what we're doing this week," he said.
"It's really pleasing to see and I think we can still continue to improve as a team overall."
The Shoalies will next clash with the ninth place Wollongong Vikings on Saturday July 16 at 3:00pm.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.