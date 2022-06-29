Shoalies continue strong run with decimation of rival Avondale

The Shoalies have taken the Illawarra District League by storm in recent weeks, tacking on another impressive win as they downed long-time rival Avondale last Saturday.
Coming into last weekend's match the Shoalies remained undefeated with a record of 5-0 coming off strong wins against Bowral (47-5) and UOW (29-12) in the previous rounds.
However, it was this match-up against Avondale that held the most weight, with the rivalry between the two sides stretching back years and for the older players on the team, this was one the side felt they needed to grab.
The Shoalies did just that, putting in one of their most complete games of the season on route to a 49-5 win against their league rival.
Both sides came out of the gates with a high level of intensity, as it appeared it was going to be dogfight.
The Shoalies hung tough and held their line well, leading to a disrupted Avondale attack that was held scoreless in the first half thanks to the tenacious Shoalies defence.
"It was a pretty tough game to begin with," Shoalies coach Will Miller said.
"They're a big and physical side and a pretty good team, I think they were a lot better than what the final score showed."
The Brandon brothers, Mark, Keiran and Steven were all credited by Miller as having fantastic games.
"When Avondale started to get a little bit tired, the Brandon's really began to shine."
"They made a lot of line-breaks and scored nearly every one of our points which was a big effort."
"Our forwards did a fantastic job of tiring them out, which really opened up opportunities for the rest of the team."
Kieran Brandon had two tries on the day, Steven Brandon had one try, George Miller had one try, and Mark Brandon had three tries, to round out to a total of seven on the day in front of a big Shoalhaven crowd.
Miller said the Shoalies had a bit of an advantage with the quick pace of the game, with the sides fitness being pretty strong they were able to continue the fast pace while Avondale began to slow down.
"It sort of fell into our hands a little bit. A lot of kicks went straight to our backfield, which we then attacked pretty well off of," he said.
Coming off this dominant win the side is tracking very well, now sitting at 6-0 and in first place.
Miller knows they'll now have a target on their back but is keen to see the team keep on rolling and continue to make strides in improving across the board to be the best side they can be.
"I think everyone will be gunning for us now which will be good, it'll be interesting to say the least," he said.
"There's still lots to improve on and as long as people are willing to keep working then they'll be no limit on our ceiling."
The Shoalies next match will be against tenth place Camden who have struggled out of the gate.
This match will kick off at Shoalhaven Rugby Club on Saturday July 2 at 3pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
