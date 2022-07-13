Major new funding has been secured for small local South Coast businesses, with the companies celebrating the announcement.
Four South Coast businesses will be sharing in a total of $1,280,000 to upgrade and enhance their business practices.
Independent State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward secured the funding which comes as part of the NSW Government Regional Jobs Creation Fund.
Mr Ward said he understands how hard local businesses work to turn a profit, which has always inspired him to make life a little easier for Shoalhaven businesses.
"Having grown up in a small business family, I know how hard our local businesses work to turn a profit and employ local people," Mr Ward said.
"This fund is a great example of how a small amount of investment can make a huge difference to our local economy."
ProBev International is one of the four businesses receiving new funding with $220,000 to be used to upgrade existing equipment and training for staff to improve output and efficiencies.
Brodie Lazar, Director of programming for ProBev International said this funding is something the company has been trying to secure for a long time.
"We're very excited to have been able to receive this funding," Mr Lazar said.
"It's going to go toward upgrading our equipment and upgrade our business operations to improve efficiencies overall."
Other businesses Mr Ward has secured grants for include:
Australian Food and Pharmaceutical Industries: $810,000 to modernise equipment to meet international demand for product.
Nowra Chemical Manufacturers: $150,000 for the installation of new production lines to increase production capacity.
The Trustee for the Prosser Family Trust: $100,000 for the purchase of a centrifuge for the brewery to improve production, capacity and quality of the final product.
Mr Ward said these businesses wouldn't be able to expand their operations without this financial support.
"These grants are not a cost to government," he said.
"They are an investment in more jobs and opportunities for locals."
Mr Ward said supporting local businesses is the best way to help the region and community grow.
"At the heart of a strong economy is a resilient and growing private sector that embraces innovation and change," he said.
"Given our region is home to these businesses, our local economy will benefit through their expansion and success."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
