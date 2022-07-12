MP Fiona Phillips says she is excited to be working on a "big agenda" of projects across the Gilmore electorate.
Her message comes three weeks after officially being declared as the member for Gilmore, and eight weeks after the election on May 21.
Advertisement
"It is a really big agenda," she said, "but a really important one" - derived from "listening to people in the community".
"Being an MP as a part of government is a great opportunity to get a lot of things done, and I will be working hard to make sure that happens."
Ms Phillips identified housing affordability as "one of the most pressing issues" to be dealt with, and "the fastest growing area of concern on the south coast".
She said the Federal Government would establish the Housing Supply and Affordability Council for all three levels of government to work together to solve the housing crisis.
She said the council would "get through some of the red tape" that was holding up the process of increasing housing supply.
Ms Phillips said people contacted her office all the time because they couldn't find anywhere to live, however she said the crisis would take time to resolve.
"We haven't got into this situation over night," she said.
"I am not going to pretend we can fix everything over night."
In the meantime, for the people approaching her office in immediate need of support, Ms Phillips reaffirmed Labor's pledge of $1.5 million for crisis accommodation in Shoalhaven and the Southern Highlands.
READ MORE:
Ms Phillips said all the issues on her agenda were very important, but identified health as the second "huge issue" in the electorate.
She also said the Federal Government would provide the funding for a radiation therapy centre at the new Eurobodalla hospital, however said it was the state government's responsibility to deliver the facility now the federal funding had been made available.
The next federal election will be in or before 2025, and Ms Phillips said there were many projects the community could expect to see by that time.
Ms Phillips said there were "so many different commitments" and said the following would be completed by 2025:
Advertisement
Ms Phillips said she was "keenly pursuing" the Nowra bypass, with the next step being the strategic options for the route. She said she would support local councils to help fix the pot-holes on roads throughout the electorate.
On a national level, Ms Phillips said the change was already obvious to the public.
"One of the big things we've already seen is a kind and more compassionate government," she said.
"You can notice the change in tone when people turn on the news."
She said the new Albanese government would create a national ICAC, implement the Uluru Statement from the heart and address climate change.
Advertisement
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.