Blaze looking to get back on track for finals run

It has been a rough couple of weeks for the South Coast Blaze in what has been an overall positive 2022 campaign.
Currently in the midst of a three game losing streak the side will be looking to turn it around in their next game after their recent loss to the GWS Fury, 58-74.
The Fury came out of the gates strong, with the Blaze not matching their opponents physicality from the jump which really appeared to hurt them as their opponent was able to get out to an early lead.
However, in the second quarter the Blaze came alive, fueled by some lockdown defence and dynamite offensive sets.
The Blaze were able to bring the game to just a two point deficit at the half, with it looking very much ripe for the taking.
Unfortunately the Fury were just too strong in the second half, building on their lead in both quarters, cruising to the finish line despite the efforts of the Blaze.
The Blaze Opens will look to re-group and prepare as their next mission will be in the finals series, lets hope they can capture their magic from early on in the year again.
For the U23s Blaze, it continues to be nothing but smooth sailing, as they convincingly hold down first place in the conference.
It was no different in their latest match-up against the Captial Spirit who felt the full force of the Blaze attack.
They came out of the gates absolutely firing, almost tripling the Spirit's score at the end of the first period, as they led 21-8.
The momentum kept on chugging along into the second, with the Blaze holding firm across the board.
By the end of three quarter time, the Blaze had upped their lead to 19 points and looked firmly in control.
Their continued athleticism and hands over pressure for the full 60 minutes saw them charge home with a 68-36 victory.
Heading into next week, the U23s will play their final game of the conference split rounds, taking on the Manly Warrigah Sapphires at 8:45pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
