South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Blaze injury tally costs them in loss to Hawks

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 30 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOUGHT TO THE END: Blaze's GK Belinda Sutton. Picture:

It was a battle for the top of the conference this week, with the second place South Coast Blaze Opens taking on the top seeded ERNA Hawks in tough fought battle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.