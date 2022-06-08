South Coast Register

Blaze back in the win column with nail-biting win over the Stingrays

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 8 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHALK IT UP: The Blaze are back in the win column, thanks in large part to the work of Kristina Brice (Pictured). Picture: Clusterpix Photography

The South Coast Blaze have rebounded from their previous rounds loss, with a huge win in nail-biting fashion over the Sutherland Stingrays in a home court thriller.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.