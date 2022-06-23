South Coast Blaze see mixed results across Round 11 action

The South Coast Blaze saw mixed results in last nights action, as the Opens faced a tough loss while the U23s pulled off another blowout victory.
The second seed Opens team played the fourth place Penrith Panthers, in a match-up that saw the Blaze struggle to make adjustments in.
The Blaze were playing for gun goal shooter, Shelby Mallon, who missed the match after unexpectedly losing her mother during the week, wanting to put in a good performance to honour her.
Unfortunately, as has happened in the past with Panthers, their defensive line shut down the Blaze attackers early with the usual easy line to Shooter Kristina Brice not available.
Hands up pressure and undisciplined passes saw the Opens with a six goal deficit at half time.
Despite some good fighting and team play from the Blaze in the second-half they were just unable to make the needed push to get back into the lead.
The Opens Blaze went down 62-53.
Luckily for the U23 Blaze, their flames continue to be red-hot as they continue their run of strong play.
The Blaze who sit strongly in first position, were pitted against the North Shore United in Round 11 of the Netball NSW Origin Premier League at Homebush last night.
It was a brilliant display of Netball as the Blaze came out of the gates firing and were dominant throughout the whole match.
The tried and tested attacking combination of Clare McCrohon, Mia Evans and Papi Alaalatoa was ably matched by newcomer Lindsey Tui.
Everything clicked into gear for the side as they entered halftime up 33-16 over United.
The increasing score line allowed Coach Regan Tweddle to try many combinations as they build towards finals.
At the end of the fourth quarter, the score board read a resounding 61-36 win for the Blaze.
Next week for Round 12 our Opens team play the ERNA Hawks and our U23s play the UTS Randwick Spiders.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
