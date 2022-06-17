South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

South Coast Blaze dampen the Spirits of the Capital

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLAZE OF GLORY: The South Coast Blaze routed the Capital Spirit 71-58. Picure: May Bailey | Clusterpix Photography.

The South Coast Blaze continue to roll on with another strong victory in the books.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.