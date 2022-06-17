South Coast Blaze dampen the Spirits of the Capital

The South Coast Blaze continue to roll on with another strong victory in the books.
With the U23's having a bye, the Opens were able to list three 23's players in Claire McCrohon, Mia Evans and Jess Bowden in the face of injury and late omissions and the newcomers did not disappoint.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Evening out the court with patience and maturity, the connection between McCrohon and Evans was obvious, as well as the ease with which they fed goal shooter Kristina Brice.
In a high scoring affair, the Blaze came away with the 71-58 win over the last place Capital Spirit.
South Coast came out of the gates strong with WA Maddy Eaton finding great connections with Brice and Evans.
Some great defensive pick ups by GK Tegan Holland saw the Blaze up 17-13 at quarter time.
The Blaze continued to build in the second with Emily Coggan entering the game at GD and Clare McCrohon at C.
Some silly errors and wayward passes saw the Blaze lose possession mid way through the quarter however they continued to pull away finishing 39-26 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Katelyn Anderson move to WD and relieve Giant Academy star Selene Chadrawy.
Familiar connections were at play between Evans and McCrohon with the Blaze taking a 55-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
A comfortable lead in the fourth allowed the Blaze to experiment with lineups, with Maddy Eaton getting some run at GA, a position the winger was less familiar at.
It was a cruisy finish to the game for the Blaze as they were able to walk away on top with the 71-58 victory.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.