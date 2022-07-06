An Australian-first study has revealed a high contamination rate of intestinal worms in dog parks across Australia, including Nowra.
In Nowra, 25% of parks sampled were contaminated with the intestinal worm, 'Hookworm'.
Overall, the study revealed a high rate of contamination of canine intestinal worms including Hookworms, Roundworms and Whipworms in dog parks across the nation at 42.6%.
Bomaderry Veterinary Hospital Veterinarian, Dr Neal Johnson said these figures are concerning.
"25% of parks being contaminated in Nowra is much higher than I anticipated," Dr Johnson said.
"Just because you don't see them, it doesn't mean they're not there and this study has proven they are there."
Dogs can pick up intestinal worms simply by sniffing another dog's feces on the ground or playing with other dogs.
Dr Johnson said in the case of Nowra with 25% of parks being contaminated, it is safe to assume these worms can be picked up outside of parks on the street and in people's yards.
"This isn't exclusive to dog parks," Dr Johnson said.
"That's why it's so important your dog has proper and regular care."
Dr Johnson stresses this sentiment - dogs receiving the correct worming care is vitally important for its health, the owner's health and the larger community's safety.
"It is vitally important that you worm your dog once a month," he said.
"If a dog isn't treated for worms, it can lead to illness and even death."
It isn't just dogs that risk worms at dog parks, if not given the right care and attention, the worms can pass from dogs to humans.
Dr Johnson said this is why basic hygiene is so important.
"Let's say you take your dog to a dog park, it isn't treated properly for worms, it then sniffs another dog's dropping who had worms, you then pat your dog and then put your hand near your mouth, you can get quite sick," he said.
"You should always wash your hands after playing with your pet or handling dog food.
"It's a mix of keeping your dog wormed regularly and basic hygiene."
While the study found 25% of Nowra dog parks contaminated with Hookworms, other areas around the nation fared worse.
Brisbane found 66.7% of its parks infected, while areas like Townsville and Cairns found 100% of their parks contaminated.
Professor of Veterinary Parasitology at The University of Melbourne and the primary investigator of the study, Rebecca Traub agreed with Dr Johnson's sentiment, reiterating the importance of monthly worming.
"Preventative measures such as regularly deworming, and responsible pet ownership, such as the immediate removal of dog poo in parks, should be encouraged to minimise the health risks associated with canine intestinal worms to both dogs and humans," Professor Traub said.
Professor Traub said the best line of defence for monthly worming is to use the product 'NexGard Spectra'.
"The biggest line of defence is monthly deworming using a product that specifically target hookworms, roundworms and whipworm, such as NexGard Spectra," Professor Traub said.
The Australian Companion Animal Zoonoses Advisory Panel comprised of seven independent veterinary and human infectious disease experts, including Professor Traub recently developed a set of guidelines and recommendations to help reduce the risk of disease transmissions from pets to people.
"If owners do not remain vigilant with regards to disposal of their dogs' feces, these areas will continue to be a source of infectious agents, such as canine intestinal worms to other pet dogs and humans," Professor Traub said.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
