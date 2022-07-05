An initiative designed to save businesses during Black Summer has been expanded and extended.
Known as the 'Strengthening Business Program', the initiative funded by the Department of Industry and delivered by Business Australia was first created during the Black Summer fires.
Advertisement
However, the program now has been extended and expanded due to businesses suffering as a result of the pandemic and floods.
As part of the Strengthening Business Program, independent facilitators will be paired with businesses to mentor and give advice on how to keep the business alive and functioning and will recommend ways to strengthen business systems, operations and strategies.
Luke Sikora is a facilitator within the Strengthening Business Program who has been working with businesses in the Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla-Shire and Bega Valley.
Mr Sikora said while there were programs run by the Federal Department of Industry, such as the Entrepreneurs' Programme which focuses on expanding businesses with a revenue of over $1.5 million, there was a lack of aiding smaller, local companies.
"What came out of the Black Summer Fires in 2020 was an identification that we weren't assisting businesses with a revenue of less than $1.5 million," he said.
"After the fires, so many businesses were impacted and really needed assistance."
The Strengthening Business Program was born for this reason - to aid smaller businesses who were suffering as a result of the fires.
However with floods and a pandemic, the program has received new funding and has been extended to run until July 2023 to keep businesses afloat during new treacherous events.
READ MORE:
Mr Sikora said moving small business to an ecommerce business model during the pandemic was essential to allow an income flow to continue.
"Businesses were severely impacted and closing their doors and unable to serve customers, we have been able to assist them in ecommerce, moving them online and getting their products online to keep them working," he said.
Michelle Bishop, owns a large business in the Shoalhaven known as 'Bangalay Luxury Villas' and is a part of the Shoalhaven Business Chamber, as well as President of the Shoalhaven Heads Chamber of Commerce.
Mrs Bishop's business suffered during the fires and pandemic, however due to its size and revenue stream, she did not qualify for the Strengthening Business Program, rather, her business qualified for the Entrepreneurs Programme, being one of the first businesses to utilize the initiative.
"We lost about 70% of our bookings and 80% of our projected revenue during the Christmas period," Mrs Bishop said.
"The fires stopped people from travelling to the south coast during a time where we would usually be at our busiest."
Advertisement
Similar to the Strengthening Business Program, the Entrepreneur Programme appointed a facilitator to Mrs Bishop and the two began to work together to create a plan to keep the business afloat during the difficult time.
Mrs Bishop said it was important to listen to the facilitator as they gave an external view on what the business can do to survive this period.
"It's not financial help they have us, that came through Federal and State Government grants," she said.
"What the facilitator gave us was advice and worked with us closely to create a plan."
Mrs Bishop said it was great to see smaller businesses receiving the same help she received with their own program.
"The Shoalhaven is filled with small, family owned businesses," she said.
Advertisement
"The Strengthening Business Program, plus financial grants provided by State and Federal Governments definitely saved a lot of small businesses."
Mr Sikora agreed with Mrs Bishops sentiment, saying there would have been larger amounts of small businesses closing had it have not been for the program.
"Businesses would have closed if they didn't have this extra support," he said.
"So much has happened and it's so important that we help these small local businesses where we can."
With new challenges arriving in the South Coast regularly, Mr Sikora believes it is important for businesses to reach out for help when they can.
"We're here to help businesses where we can," he said.
Advertisement
"Lots has happened and continues to happen and its our job to aid these businesses and keep them alive."
Small businesses can apply for the Strengthening Business Program if eligible here.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.