The much anticipated agricultural event 'All About Bulls' went ahead as scheduled last weekend, despite torrential rain.
After having to cancel the 'School Steer Spectacular' due to COVID restrictions, South Coast Beef Producers were eager to come back with the 'All About Bulls' event, teaching attendees exactly that... all about bulls.
David King, event organizer said the turnout was fantastic, with the rain not detouring anyone from coming out to learn about the bull and cattle industry.
"The event was attended by a wide audience of beef farmers throughout the region," Mr King said.
"This is the first time SCB has run a session on bulls like this and due to popularity and success, we will definitely be doing them into the future."
The event was broken into sessions, which each session covering various topics.
Subjects covered included genetics, structural assessments, using estimated breeding values (EBVs), how to buy at sales yards and how to buy direct from breeders, as well as the use of latest technology in the industry.
Practical sessions were also held at the event, to give attendees a real life look at the bulls.
"We presented attendees nine different bulls across four different breeds and put our learnings into practice," Mr King said.
Breeds covered and taught about at the event ranged from Angus, to South Devon, to Salers and Charolais.
"Each bull was assessed and judged based on how they presented in the yard," he said.
"Audience members knew what to look for because we had gone over it all at the event."
While the team at South Coast Beef Producers were afraid the weather may have scared community members from attending the event, they were delighted to see the weather be of no concern.
"This event was a great educational opportunity for the community," Mr King said.
"The weather did not stop people from coming out to learn about the industry."
Interest from both members of the Beef Producers group and community members who were not members was shown at the event, with everyone eager to learn about the industry.
Mr King said it was great timing for people to come out and learn about the cattle and bull industry.
"The timing of this educational event was important," he said.
"We will soon be heading into the bull selling season in the coming months, so it's important people know what to look for at bull sales or if buying directly from the breeder."
South Coast Beef Producers will be returning in 2023 with the 'School Steer Spectacular' as well as more educational cattle events in the near future.
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
