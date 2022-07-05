Residents along Burrier Road in Nowra are pleading with Council to fix the dangerous area.
For two and a half years, the road has been risky to drive on, with residents having to often clear the way after rain events so they can access Nowra.
Rohan Forbes is a resident who lives along the road and said he has had enough.
"How long is it going to take before something is done?" He said.
"Council can come out and look at the road all they want, put warning signs up and little barriers, but it really is a matter of time before someone is killed."
Mr Forbes said there have already been multiple head on collisions along the road due to blind spots that have been created as a result of landslips.
"There are so many one way lane spots along the road now because of landslips," he said.
The road first became dangerous during the Black Summer Fires and since then, rain events have only made it worse.
A safety barrier which protected travelers from a 100 meter drop into the river below washed away in the March 2022 floods and is yet to be replaced.
"With the safety barrier being washed away four months ago now, I thought it would have been replaced by now," Mr Forbes said.
According Mr Forbes, residents have to clean the drains themselves in a desperate attempt to make the road somewhat safer.
"Residents are doing the council's job at this point," he said.
"This is not okay."
However it isn't just normal cars which face the dangers of the road, with a school bus regularly travelling along the strip and picking up around 15 school children.
Due to a landslip, the bus must take a one lane strip along a blind spot next to the cliff face to get into Nowra.
Mr Forbes said the current rain event hitting the Shoalhaven is only going to make the problem worse.
"The road is rapidly getting worse," he said.
"The council need to hurry up and fix this because someone is going to die."
Local businesses are also being negatively affected as a result of the road's condition, with it leading to popular local campgrounds.
Many families will travel the dangerous road with caravans, with some not being able to complete the journey due to the quality of the road.
Kyrie Miskin is the owner of the popular campsite 'Coolendel Camping', which requires Burrier Road to access.
Mr Miskin said he has had to cancel the next two weeks of bookings due to the condition of the road.
"People just can't get to the campsite," he said.
"We were supposed to have tradesmen here this week to work on repairs, but they have had to cancel because they can't get in."
The 'Coolendel Camping' team reached out to the Council for updates regarding road repairs, however they were not provided an official timeframes.
"They couldn't tell us when the road will start to be fixed," Mr Miskin said.
"For us now, it's just a waiting game."
Shoalhaven City Councillor Paul Ell has been in contact with residents along the road and recently met with the Burrier Road community to see the issue for himself.
"This clearly isn't good enough that residents have had to deal with this situation for 2 and a half years," he said.
"I'll continue to talk with the council regarding this situation because something needs to be done."
Mr Ell said the council had added warning signs to the road but agreed with Mr Forbes sentiment that not enough substantial work has been completed to rectify the issue.
"Residents out there aren't seeing enough progress," he said.
"It's time for something to happen."
UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..
