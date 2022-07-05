South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Two years on and still nothing, Burrier Road is an accident waiting to happen according to residents

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated July 5 2022 - 2:34am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dangerous Burrier Road, West of Nowra during recent rain event. Picture: Supplied.

Residents along Burrier Road in Nowra are pleading with Council to fix the dangerous area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

UOW Graduate and Journalist for 3 years, with many more to go..

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.