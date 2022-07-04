Shoalhaven Heads isolated by floodwaters, roads closed around the region

All access to Shoalhaven Heads is now cut off.
Floodwaters have forced the closure of Bolong Rd between Hanigans Ln and Shoalhaven Heads Rd; Gerroa Rd and the main entrance road into the village are also closed.
Shoalhaven City Council has told drivers to stay well away from floodwaters, and to never drive past road closed signs.
Road inspectors are due to check conditions again later this morning, and will provide an update if needed.
Elsewhere in the Shoalhaven, Kangaroo Valley is once again isolated: Moss Vale Rd at Barrengarry is closed in both directions between Bunkers Hill Rd and Myra Vale Rd due to landslips.
Kangaroo Valley Rd, between Bundewallah Rd and Tourist Rd (Berry) is also closed because of landslides and fallen trees.
Many more suburban roads are closed in the Shoalhaven because of flooding, while others remain open with caution due to pavement damage.
For the latest on local roads, see Shoalhaven City Council Live Traffic. The SES is advising residents to avoid any unnecessary travel.
Parts of Sussex Inlet and St Georges Basin are also on evacuation alert.
Moderate flooding is forecast for both villages, and residents in low-lying streets have been told to get ready now.
A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required- this order will include an evacuation centre.
A series of weather warnings are currently active in the Shoalhaven, for flooding, heavy rain, gale force winds, and dangerous surf.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
